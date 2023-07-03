According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Paula Barale could become a new columnist of the Big Brother. To spread the unexpected news on social media was Alberto Dandolo for “Dagospia”. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Paola Barale is one of the celebrities most loved and talked about in the world of Italian television. Although the woman has always declared that she does not want to participate in reality shows, in the last few hours there have been rumors that she could become a new pundit of the next edition of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

To spread the news on social networks it was Alberto Dandolo. According to the latter, Barale could participate in the eighth edition of Big Brother as a commentator and alongside Katia Ricciarelli. I am currently unaware of thereliability of this news as neither Alfonso Signorini nor the person concerned have released any statement on the matter. In any case, recently the director of “Chi” and the alleged columnist would have been spotted together with thecharity event of the magazine.

Paola Barale on GFVip: “Reality shows have no content”

Meanwhile, Paola Barale ended up at the center of various controversy. The reason? Some time ago she had released herself sensational statements about the Reality show.

In detail, he had stated that he would never have participated in a television program as he considered them devoid of content. These had been hers words: