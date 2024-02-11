He will tell everything. Pamela López has been on everyone's lips since she began to reveal information that would corroborate the rumors about an alleged relationship between Pamela Franco and Christian Cueva, despite the fact that the soccer player has been married for several years. The cumbiambera will give a long-awaited interview at the premiere of 'Whoever sends'; However, the spouse of the national team would not be left behind and she would reveal the whole truth about her to Magaly Medina live, in the edition of Monday, February 12, according to Andrés Hurtado's version.

Will Pamela López give an interview to Magaly Medina?

Pamela López, today, is away from the cameras of entertainment programs, despite the fact that she previously maintained open and constant communication, as she provided information about her relationship with Christian Cueva. However, this would come to an end this Monday, February 12, when the wife of the Peruvian national team arrives on the set of Magaly Medinafor the first time, to tell everything that happened in her marriage to 'Aladdin'.

In the latest edition of 'Because today is Saturday with Andrés', the popular presenter Andres Hurtado revealed that López would be planning to appear on the 'Urraca' program a few hours after Franco's presentation on América TV. This occurred after Medina publicly challenged the singer to “dare not to tell the truth” on Maria Pía Copello's program. Additionally, she noted that she has evidence that would support Cueva's wife's version.

“Magaly Medina herself knows that Christian Cueva's wife has information and talks to Magaly. They are telling her: 'Don't worry, let Pamela talk on Monday and then I'll give you the 500 atomic bombs from five years from 2018 to 2023'”, stated the Panamericana TV host.

After them, all eyes of the public will be attentive to Pamela Franco's interview in 'Mande qué mande' and the possible appearance of Pamela López on Magaly Medina's program.

Was Christian Cueva at Pamela Franco's house?

Pamela Lopez He sent a video to the team of 'Magaly TV, the firm' in which it is shown Christian Cueva sharing with father Pamela Franco, with whom he sang. He can even be seen taking off his wedding ring in the middle of the celebration. The scene becomes even more shocking when observing how the soccer player is cordially received by the television host's family, who entertain him with alcoholic beverages and a large tray of ceviche.

And not only this, but at one point in the recording, specifically while they were enjoying the food, Cueva said laughing: “Nothing else, the only one they serve like that.” Magaly Medina interpreted this comment as a direct message to the cumbia singer, insinuating that Cueva was aware of the relationship between Domínguez and Franco.

