Considering all the diatribe that arose with the release of Palworld and its similarity to Pokémon, the idea that the game could also come up Nintendo Switch stimulates curiosity in a particular way, but it seems that the CEO of the Pocketpair team don’t have any good news in this regard, considering that he sees it as a difficult operation.

This would not have to do with any problems posed by resemblance to Pokémonwhich could emerge even more clearly on the platform on which the series in question appears, but with possible technical problems in the porting operation, according to reports.

This is just a brief mention of the issue, contained in a Game File interview with Takuro Mizobe, CEO of Pocketpairbut significant for those who are perhaps waiting for the arrival of Palworld on Nintendo Switch.