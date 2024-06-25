Considering all the diatribe that arose with the release of Palworld and its similarity to Pokémon, the idea that the game could also come up Nintendo Switch stimulates curiosity in a particular way, but it seems that the CEO of the Pocketpair team don’t have any good news in this regard, considering that he sees it as a difficult operation.
This would not have to do with any problems posed by resemblance to Pokémonwhich could emerge even more clearly on the platform on which the series in question appears, but with possible technical problems in the porting operation, according to reports.
This is just a brief mention of the issue, contained in a Game File interview with Takuro Mizobe, CEO of Pocketpairbut significant for those who are perhaps waiting for the arrival of Palworld on Nintendo Switch.
A difficult operation for the team
“The port on Nintendo Switch it might be difficult, for technical reasons” Mizobe said in the interview.
This could also have to do with the rather small size of the Pocketpair team, which is an indie studio working on the game in the early access phase, therefore still involved in the construction of Palworld itself on PC and Xbox.
However, the team has not ruled out extensions to other platforms and, just recently, seems to have suggested the possible arrival of Palworld on PS5, only that Nintendo Switch could remain out of the plans at least in the initial period.
As announced during the Summer Game Fest, Palworld is also about to receive a big update on PC and Xbox, expected to arrive on June 27so we’ll talk about it again soon.
#Palworld #Nintendo #Switch #leader #Pocketpair #team #appears #reporting #bad #news
Leave a Reply