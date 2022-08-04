This week, a survey emerged that sought to gauge the reactions of players to different prices of cosmetics in Overwatch 2, one of which was a $ 45 Mythic skin. The price has sparked controversy in the Overwatch 2 community, which has reacted badly to the idea, and now Blizzard stated that the $ 45 skins weren’t “indicative of the final price“.

The high price was derived from a survey sent to the Overwatch 2 community that listed a number of different cosmetics and proposed prices, including $ 9.99 for a weapon charm, $ 24.99 for a legendary skin, $ 29.99 for a legendary bundle and the infamous $ 44.99 for a mythical skin. The amount of monetization has caused a reaction from the community, who don’t want to pay that much for cosmetics. Now Blizzard has released a statement a IGN which confirms that the proposed prices are not the final ones:

“This survey is intended to better understand player preferences for the different types of Overwatch 2 cosmetics. The prices shown in the survey have been randomized by user and are not indicative of final prices. We plan to share details of our Store and Battle Pass near the launch on October 4th“.

Blizzard also seems to imply that the prices included in some surveys are not a reasonable price point, with the aim of finding a level that does not take players away from the game’s cosmetics market.

Source: PlayStation LifeStyle.