It would be a shame if our editor-in-chief could no longer drive away in a new car.

Our editor-in-chief @michaelras was a fan of Minis for many years. He drove them in all shapes and sizes. The Clubman, Countryman: he’s ridden it all. Like all other people, the Mini did not always grow as fast as the family situation. So he had to look for a spacious, sturdy, nice-driving crossover that looked a bit nice. It eventually became the Mazda CX-5.

That is one of the most popular models that Mazda sells worldwide. Here in the Netherlands it is a fairly large car, on the other side of the pond it is a ‘Compact’. Anyway: the Mazda dealer will sell them in droves.

No more new CX-5?

To get an impression: Mazda sold 365,135 copies of the car. This while the brand sold just over 1.1 million cars worldwide in 2022. The CX-5 is therefore a very important cash cow for the brand. Mazda Netherlands sold 398 units of the CX-5 last month, more than any other Mazda.

But what our surprise, our editor-in-chief probably won’t get a new car anymore! The CX-5 has been around for a while now (since 2017) and so it’s about time for a new model in a year or two.

At least, we assume that Mazda is already busy developing the new model. But as it turns out, nothing could be further from the truth. According to Mazda, it has not even been decided whether there will be a new CX-5! That usually reports the well-informed Car Expert. What should our editor-in-chief drive then?

What will be the next car for our editor-in-chief?

The Mazda CX-5 received a modest facelift in 2021 with new bumpers and headlights and later a small refresher in 2022. So in principle it can last another year (or two), maybe even with another facelift.

The big issue is that Mazda probably knows the world is changing. If you put a car with a combustion engine on the market now, you will have to do it for another 7-8 years and then you will already reach the critical limit that the car can no longer be sold in Europe, for example. In the Netherlands it will be difficult anyway.

Also, of course, Mazda has just launched an arsenal of new crossovers in the form of the CX-50, CX-70, CX-70 and CX-80. There is also a bit of overlap. Hopefully those models will appeal to our editor-in-chief when he is looking for a successor to his CX-5…

Photo Credits: @machielvdd

