













Will Oshi no Ko be available on Crunchryoll?

Oshi no Ko will be distributed by HIDIVE in Spain, while the distribution license for Latin America has not yet been revealed. HIDIVE is a platform that usually has content that sometimes doesn’t even have Spanish subtitles, so it will be difficult to watch the anime through it.

Crunchyroll has not informed about having the license of Oshi no Ko.

However, MangaPlus has available the first 50 chapters of the manga of Oshi no Ko for free reading. Although only through the application on the phone and in English. Currently, the work has 114 manga episodes that are published weekly.

On April 12, 2023 it will be released Oshi no Ko.

Source: Doga Kobo

What is Oshi no Ko about?

The story begins by raising the life of Ai, an idol who is pregnant. The anime allows you to appreciate all the difficulties that her status as a public figure brings her. Her babies will be reincarnations of kind people who admired her, however, despite trying to have a pleasant life with them, an abrupt and chaotic turn falls on the little family.

Later, the twins Aqua and Ruby will immerse themselves in the world of entertainment and will choose different paths in the search to reach their mother again.

