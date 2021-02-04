Answers Viktor Panin, Chairman of the Society for the Protection of Consumers of Educational Services:

– Of course, the board should be different. Full-time education is definitely not equal to distance education in terms of costs, no matter how we are convinced of the opposite – that teachers work, they have to pay the same salary, etc. utilities, office cleaning, security. With online learning, they are significantly reduced. Therefore, the load on the university budget is significantly reduced.

However, when choosing a form of education, one should take into account that the quality of full-time education is incomparable with distance learning. The head of the Ministry of Education and Science admitted this, the President spoke about it. So it is worth considering whether you need to save money by choosing this form.