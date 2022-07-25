OnePlus 10T is a smartphone that many are waiting for, especially those who are fans of the parent company. It would be the latter to have declared the day on which the device will be presented to the public, along with the OxygenOS 13 user interface. The appointment is therefore scheduled for on August 3, 2022but several details are released almost daily that are causing discussion on the web. Including the absence of the Alert Slider on your smartphone and there would be a very good reason.

Let’s start by saying what the Alert Slider would be; it’s about a feature of the smartphone that can quickly change various audio profiles even while the screen is off. The reason for removing the feature is very simple: to make room for other components. In this way, the smartphone can have ultra-fast charging and a sophisticated and improved antenna system. OnePlus thus, it has renounced an optional function to insert a high-level components.

OnePlus 10T knows the needs of users and that is why it will offer them what they want

The improved components are exactly what users have requested the most and the company has satisfied these requests. Indeed, the smartphone will have a 4,800 mAh battery with fast charging at 150W to have the device charged anytime, anywhere. As for the antennas, the company specifies which they will be able to establish connections without problems. There is no other news on the matter and we expect more details in the coming days or directly at the product presentation.

“Although the Alert Slider appears to be a very small component, it actually has a relatively large impact on the motherboard area of ​​the OnePlus 10T, occupying 30mm². To ensure that the device satisfied users in the aspects they care about most, keeping the Alert Slider, it would have been necessary to intervene on the motherboard by increasing the thickness of the device “ he has declared Hope Liu, OnePlus chief designer in an interview with The Verge recently.