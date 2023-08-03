On the supply side, oil production witnessed a decline last July, as a result of several factors, most notably the decline in production for the countries in the “OPEC +” coalition of oil exporting countries, in addition to the impact on production in Nigeria due to the suspension of shipments of “Forcados” crude oil, due to the risk of leakage.

Goldman Sachs estimates that the markets will face a supply deficit of about 1.8 million barrels per day in the second half and by about 600,000 barrels per day in 2024.

OPEC cuts

In this context, the writer specializing in oil and gas markets, Irina Slav, mentioned in an analysis she published on the website Oilpricethat:

The decline in OPEC oil production, driven by the recent voluntary cuts, played a major role in the recent rise in oil prices.

– OPEC produces less oil after voluntary cuts and the suspension of shipments of “Forcados” crude oil due to the risk of spillage in Nigeria.

Numbers vary according to the source, but a Reuters poll indicated that the group (OPEC) pumped 840,000 barrels per day less in July than it was in June. (The survey stated that this is the lowest production rate since September 2021.)

Saudi Arabia also decided to extend the announced additional voluntary cut of one million barrels per day until the end of September, leaving the door open to the possibility of extending or deepening this cut for a longer period than that.

global demand

The author, Irina Slav, adds that the strong global demand for oil, especially from China, indicates – along with reports of declining crude oil stocks around the world – that oil prices may reach $ 100 a barrel before the end of the year.

– Goldman Sachs analysts estimated a jump in global oil demand to an all-time high of 102.8 million barrels per day in July.

– OPEC estimates the pace of annual demand growth for the year 2023 at 2.4 million barrels per day, and the International Energy Agency estimates in this context indicate demand growth of 2.2 million barrels per day, although it warned that oil demand growth will slow “significantly” in the long term. average.

Accordingly, “if all the demand forecasts that were instrumental in driving this recent rally are realized, this means that oil may reach $100 again before the end of the year … and this possibility becomes especially plausible in light of reports that crude oil inventories are In some parts of the world it is declining,” according to what Slav mentioned in her aforementioned article.

Chinese demand

For his part, Patrick Herren, a British writer specializing in the energy sector, told Sky News Arabia that, given the current conditions in the market, there is a “reasonable possibility” that the price of Brent crude will reach $100 in the next six months, if Chinese demand remains. high, but if this happens, prices will decline quickly later.

The latest China-linked import and inventory figures underscore the strong demand sentiment for oil, with Beijing seen by almost everyone as the single biggest driver of global oil demand.

“Imports are running at near-record levels, and the oil in storage is rising rapidly. This would also give China leverage over prices if they go up significantly,” Herren said.

He added, “I believe that there is no shortage of oil supplies in the world, because higher prices always stimulate increased production” by producers in different places.

global growth

Professor of Economics at Williams College, Kenneth Kutner, points out to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website the main determinants that support oil prices, on top of which is the increase in demand. He says that because oil and other commodity prices are driven in large part by global demand, as long as the global economy continues to grow, oil prices can remain strong.

He adds, “Since the US economy is not about to fall into a recession, I see this as a possible scenario (regarding the stability of oil prices).” He believes that the continued growth of the global economy and the US economy can support the stability of oil prices and that the US economy is not subject to a severe decline that could lead to a decline in demand for oil and lower prices.

Possible Russian influence

Meanwhile, Russia is drilling for oil at record levels, and according to data reported by Bloomberg, the number of new production wells drilled in the first half of the year was 6.6 percent higher than planned and 8.6 percent higher than the amount drilled during the first half. From the year 2022.

In this context, the head of the institution draws attention GeoStrategic AnalysisPeter Hussey, in statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, indicated that “Russia has to pay its bills, and this means in the first place the rise in oil and natural gas prices, and this is what Moscow wants, and it seems that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is enthusiastic.” So”.

He adds, “Although some countries such as India and China may obtain special discounts, the pressure from producers is to increase prices within the levels of $70-100, which means achieving significant revenue gains.”

He draws attention to the fact that “continuing/increasing consumers’ demand for oil will lead to a continued rise in oil prices,” pointing out that between 2009 and 2016, oil prices ranged between 90 and 110 dollars a barrel for a long time…and then, without increases. In the United States, which is very possible, prices will remain high, especially with increasing pressure in America from green energy advocates to reduce production and raise prices.