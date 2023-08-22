The Red Bull chapter does not seem to be closed for Nyck de Vries.

The Formula 1 world is tough. Several Dutch people have already experienced this, and now Nyck de Vries as well. After only ten races, his F1 season, and also his F1 career, came to an inglorious end. Too bad, but unfortunately, we will not see Nyck de Vries again in Formula 1. Or will we…?

Another seat in Formula 1 seems a bridge too far, but it is of course possible that we will see Nyck de Vries again as a reserve driver. You can say what you want, but he has more experience in a Formula 1 car than most people.

There are now rumors that Nyck de Vries is going to make a comeback again as a reserve driver at – yes – Red Bull. This has, among other things RacingNews365.com learned. The role of reserve driver is already filled by Liam Lawson, but he also has other things on his agenda (unlike Nyck de Vries).

It specifically concerns the race weekend in Mexico, because then Lawson has obligations in the Super Formula. Red Bull is therefore looking for a reserve driver for that weekend. And they are therefore thinking of De Vries.

Although the relationship between Nyck de Vries and Red Bull will have cooled a bit, it is of course not an illogical choice. In fact, he seems to be still under contract with Red Bull this season. Who knows, we might see Nyck this year in AlphaTauri or Red Bull overalls.

Photo credit: Liam Lysaght

This article Will Nyck de Vries still make a comeback at Red Bull? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

