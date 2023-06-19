The GP of the Netherlands is no guarantee for De Vries, it seems. Or not? let me know!

When it comes to Dutch Formula 1 drivers, in the Netherlands we have the Verstappens and the rest. All other drivers are second trim. Sorry Harald. Now it is more often that an absolute top talent breaks through while the rest of the compatriots are of the ‘normal’ level.

But how should we judge Nyck de Vries? This morning we already mentioned him for a while, but we want to put De Vries in the limelight or drag him through the mud. Because we’re a little confused.

Nyck de Vries won the Formula 2 championship and the Formula E championship. This means that he has just as many Formula titles as Max Verstappen.

Not much to show yet

So far Nyck hasn’t really shown much. Occasionally made it to Q2, but that was about it. His best performance is keeping the place he already had and not crashing. Yesterday he tried to change that by overtaking Kevin Magnussen.

The catch-up move was just as smooth as the opening lines of @nicolasr at the banana bar. There was clearly some form of frustration. Kevin Magnussen was running on worn tires and was considerably slower. It is precisely then that it is incomprehensible that De Vries still made an attempt to pass K-Mag in turn four.

Will Nyck make it to the GP of the Netherlands?

So we wondered: will Nyck de Vries still make it to his own home race? Helmut Marko is known for giving young talent a chance very quickly, but also for serving them quickly if they don’t deliver. Robert Doornbos was sent home after three races. Not surprising in itself, he replaced the moderately performing Christian Klien with an even more moderate performance. Daniel Kvyat received a demotion in 2016, as did Pierre Gasly in 2019.

At Toro Rosso (as AlphaTauri used to be called) it happened even more often that Marko showed drivers the door during the season. Think of Scott Speed ​​who had to make way for Sebastian Vettel in 2007 after the German GP. Sebastian Bourdais was allowed to go home in 2009 (also after the German GP) in favor of Jaime Alguersuari (also not a high flyer by the way).

Renger van der Zande said in the Ziggo Racecafé that Nyck de Vries is a so-called ‘slow mover’. He needs a while to get to level, but once he has mastered it, he is also very fast right away. The AlphaTauri is also an awful pear box.

So the question is simple: will Nyck de Vries make it to the GP of the Netherlands? Let us know in the poll. The explanation is allowed in the comments!

Will Nyck de Vries make Zandvoort at Alpha Tauri? Will Nyck get the chance to grow into his role as an F1 driver in the Alpha Tauri team? Nyck is still there during the Dutch GP 2023?

