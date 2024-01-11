Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Trump is not allowed to give a closing argument at his trial in New York. His lawyers criticize the ban. The accusation: Trump doesn't stick to the facts.

New York – In the fraud trial for the republican Donald Trump, the presidential candidate's permission to give his own closing speech was revoked. Trump and his two sons Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump are accused by prosecutors of inflating the assets of their real estate empire.

During the trial, the ex-president gave himself up USA in typical Trump fashion. During the trial he railed against Judge Arthur Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James, reports said CNN. He accused them of waging a political attack against him. He had insulted key witnesses as cowards. Trump is also said to have used the process for his election campaign.

Trump failed to stick to the facts of the case

Trump announced that he would be present at the closing arguments on Thursday (January 11). He also planned to give his own closing speech, like that Agence France Press (AFP) reported. This opportunity was taken away from him by the judge. The explanation was that Trump was not sticking to the facts of the case as required.

Donald Trump, former President of the USA, is not allowed to give a closing argument in the fraud trial in New York. © Mike Segar/picture alliance/dpa/Pool Reuters/AP

This assumption is based on a statement from Trump's lawyers. They responded to the court's requirement that their client be allowed to talk about “things that need to be talked about.” Lawyers described the judge's decision on Wednesday as “very unfair.” Engoron's response: “He won't speak in court tomorrow.”

Prosecutors demand $370 million in damages in Trump trial

According to prosecutors, Trump and his two sons overstated the value of 23 properties in the USA and Scotland. In doing so, the ex-president defrauded banks and insurance companies, reports said CNN. Prosecutor James is therefore demanding a fine of $370 million (around 337 million euros). This means that it has significantly increased the previously requested sum of $250 million.

James called the Trumps’ “fraudulent activities” “outrageous.” The ex-president's lawyers, however, downplayed the consequences of the fraud. “There is no evidence in the record that the terms or pricing of the loans in question would have been different as a result of plaintiff's alleged misrepresentations,” the attorneys said CNN with.

The final penalty amount is still being determined by Engoron. According to the judge, there will be no conviction on Thursday. He will announce this at the end of the month at the earliest. (nhi)