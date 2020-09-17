Cricket Australia (CA) revealed on Thursday that Steve Smith was following the ‘concussion protocol’ due to a head injury, which is crucial to his return to cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket Australia also clarified that it will not compromise on the fitness of the captain of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The Australian Board said it is working closely with the Royals to ensure Steve Smith’s return to cricket. Smith did not play in the ODI series against England due to a head injury during practice.

“When it comes to the impact of a head injury, Cricket Australia has strict guidelines as we have seen in the last 12 months and we deal with it,” said Alex Contouris, head of Cricket Australia’s Department of Sports Sciences. will not do.”

“Steve is progressing well and is connected to our medical team through the Kinksan protocol to return to the game,” he said. Apart from Smith, the England and Australia cricketer arrived here on Thursday night (UAE time) Will go They will then remain on quarantine for six days, which means that they will not be able to play the match till 23 September. The Royals first match is against Chennai Super Kings on 22 September.

Smith suffered a head injury prior to the first ODI in Manchester. He has recovered, but is not yet fully fit to play competitive cricket. Contouris said that the franchise and Cricket Australia will work together on Smith’s fitness once he arrives in the UAE.