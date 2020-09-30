The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that it will not be able to host their team for a Test match in the near future. The match is part of the ICC World Test which was to be played in April this year but was postponed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Bangladesh played the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi earlier this year. He was scheduled to play a second Test and an ODI in Karachi in April. However, the series was postponed due to the Corona virus epidemic. A PCB source said that he has informed the BCB of the current situation.

“Next year we will have to take time out because there are indications that ICC may advance the World Test Championship due to Kovid-19 cases in different countries,” the source said. Bangladesh also postponed Sri Lanka’s tour just days before. Had done it.