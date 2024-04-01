Many don't believe it's real, but it was recently released Final Fantasy VII Rebirthsecond part of the trilogy that square enix confirmed to us several years ago, thus being a fairly quality product, both in the playable part, as well as in graphics, history and clearly the music. Speaking precisely of the latter, it has been put in charge of composers who have managed to make a name for themselves both for original creations, but above all, giving new life to the tracks created by the great Nobuo Uematsu at the time.

Although the legendary composer of final fantasy has not participated much in the recent remakes, he has been in charge of shaping the musical themes with voice, we talk about Hollow for remake and No Promises to Keep of Rebirth, and before that the doubt consumed the fans if he was going to close. Fortunately for many, the man has responded positively, so yes, the main song for the latest video game in which Cloud seeks to defeat Sephiroth will be created by him.

In a new conversation published on Square Enix Music Channel, Uematsu talk about Rebirth with the game's creative director, Tetsuya Nomura and the writer Kazushige Nojima. Interview in which Nomura asks directly to Uematsu to be in charge of closing the big project that is coming up. Mentioning in the middle, which would be the logical step to follow, after all it already has two songs on the soundtrack, so it would be a good idea to have it on the resume.

Here the interview:

It is worth mentioning that now with the confirmation of the return, which has not been left on paper between Uematsu and square enix, but more like a promise between colleagues who have been working together for years, it does not mean that they will do anything beyond the topic with voice interpreters. And in previous interviews he has been asked if he wants to compose the complete soundtrack for any of these games, to which he mentions it will already be possible, thus remembering when he gave life to the musical tracks of the first 10 games in the franchise.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is available in PS5. There is still no news on the development of the latest game.

Via: VCG

Editor's note: The two main songs have been liked a lot by the fans, so the third one has to be iconic no matter what. In addition, it is possible that it is directly related to the villain of the franchise, but we will have to wait about four years to see it composed.