We know well that Nintendo has already set to work to create a new platform, however, as always, not much is known about it. Apparently, however, an internal source would have revealed the exit period of this new “next-gen” console of the House of Kyoto: the second half of 2024.

This rumor (so we emphasize that NOT this is an official source) comes from VGC, who stated that according to their source, Nintendo aims to release the successor to Nintendo Switch in the second half of next year.

Not only that, the source would have added who the developers are already own a kit of development for the new unnamed platform.

The source would also have explained that this console can also be played in portable mode and that it will use cartridges. Plus, it looks like it screen will be LCD (less expensive than OLED to keep the price down), while more importance will be given to the internal capacity of the console.

As we have already said, they are unofficial informationand therefore only rumors, to find out more we will have to wait for Nintendo come forward and show us with great pomp what will be your next console, which will have to collect a gigantic legacy to say the least.