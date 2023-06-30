A few days ago an annual meeting of shareholders of Nintendo, the same in which the great executives of the company were asked about the future, including a new console and other details. Among the doubts that the public had was to implement more emulators of the company’s old platforms, this for the service of Switch Online.

Specifically, it was asked in relation to Nintendo 3DS. The one who responded was the CEO, Shuntaro furukawa, mentioning that at the moment they have not contemplated more than what they already have. On the other hand, when the equation was taken to Game Cubeonly emphasis was placed on the return of some games such as Pikmin in HD, and that values ​​opinions.

Here the quotes:

Q: Are you thinking of providing a service to play Nintendo 3DS software on Nintendo Switch in the future, similar to Nintendo 64? A: Nintendo Switch Online members can play Famicom, Super Famicom, and Game Boy collections on Nintendo Switch. People with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership can also play Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance collections. Regarding titles released for other platforms, I appreciate your question, but I currently have no details to share. Q: Will it be possible to play software released for Nintendo GameCube or Wii U on Nintendo Switch? A: Among the titles released for Nintendo GameCube are the HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 (digital version), recently available from June 22 for Nintendo Switch. We value your request and opinion on this topic.

With this, it is not clear that they put these consoles for now in switches. It could be that they are not so clear on the answers, since they are waiting for the successor console to arrive.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It is obvious that they are not going to have virtual consoles, since they have released games on these consoles individually. This also includes 3DS, since Luigi’s Mansion 2 is coming separately, so let’s not expect that from apps.