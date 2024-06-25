According to the rumors circulating so far Nintendo Switch 2 will have a 1080p screenbut according to Digital Foundry it is not the best choice in terms of portability: absurdly, a 720p display would return sharper results in the face of any upscaling techniques.

Considering in fact that the new Nintendo console will also be backwards compatible with the current Nintendo SwitchAccording to rumors, running current titles on a device with a 1080p screen would end up giving us an image that is too soft and blurry when the software works in portable mode.

Of course, if the Japanese company’s engineers manage to make all games backwards compatible tadpole on Nintendo Switch 2 in the original docked modewhich often reaches 1080p, we will be faced with a perfect match and the best possible performance.