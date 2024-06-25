According to the rumors circulating so far Nintendo Switch 2 will have a 1080p screenbut according to Digital Foundry it is not the best choice in terms of portability: absurdly, a 720p display would return sharper results in the face of any upscaling techniques.
Considering in fact that the new Nintendo console will also be backwards compatible with the current Nintendo SwitchAccording to rumors, running current titles on a device with a 1080p screen would end up giving us an image that is too soft and blurry when the software works in portable mode.
Of course, if the Japanese company’s engineers manage to make all games backwards compatible tadpole on Nintendo Switch 2 in the original docked modewhich often reaches 1080p, we will be faced with a perfect match and the best possible performance.
The issue also concerns new games
There are now numerous rumors according to which Nintendo Switch 2 will use DLSS, and we imagine that this is real information: upscaling technologies represent the perfect solution for a machine of this kind to be able to achieve the right compromise between performance and portability.
Here too, however, a 1080p screen could constitute a problem: although it would allow you to aim for native 540p, which would then be upscaled, according to the Digital Foundry editorial team, a 720p display would also represent a better solution in this situation.
The issue is always related to the ability to go as low as possible with the effective resolution and then double it thanks to DLSS without losing quality and sharpness, but using the GPU much less and potentially also obtaining high frame rates.
