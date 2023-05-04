Even though there’s a writers’ strike in Hollywood, Netflix has launched his Turkish series “The tailor” and it has already made it a success among its subscribers. The story of mystery and lies has left thousands speechless, especially because of the commented ending that could expose a serious incident. However, this is not the only secret that the last section of the program hides, for which many are already wondering if there will be a second season. In the following lines we tell you more details.

Çağatay Ulusoy is the protagonist of “The Tailor”. Photo: Netflix

What is “The Tailor” about?

In “The tailor”, Peyami he is a renowned professional who received the talent and a prosperous business from his grandfather. But, after his death, the protagonist must bear the weight of the dark secret that his relative entrusted to him and he has to take it with him to Istanbul.

In this new location, he must guard the secret from being discovered as he strives to forge a whole new textile empire. However, the task will be difficult.

Fortunately, Peyami receives an important assignment: to create the wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée. However, the three characters hide dark secrets that will soon disturb their lives.

As the plot of “The Tailor” unfolds, we will learn the intertwined stories of Esvet, who seeks to escape an abusive relationship with Dimitri and mysteriously appears in Peyami’s life. In turn, Mustafa will also surprise by revealing his own secrets.

Will Netflix’s “The Tailor” have season 2?

Without giving you major spoilers, “The Tailor” ended its first season with an important plot twist, with which they promise that the story will return with a new season. While Netflix hasn’t made a sequel official for this Turkish show, what surprised viewers is that a brief teaser for a potential sequel was included in the last chapter. With this, a second part would be more than assured.