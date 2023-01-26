“You may have less than 10 weeks to share your Netflix password before the company starts charging you for the ‘privilege’.” Word of Business Insider, who yesterday returned to talk about the crackdown on accounts announced by the streaming giant last July after the first loss of subscribers in over a decade, about 200,000 users, which occurred in the first quarter of 2022. letter to shareholders sent on Thursday, Netflix outlined the scenario to “roll out paid sharing more broadly” later in the first quarter. This, explains the newspaper, would therefore mean that – by the end of March – it may no longer be possible to provide the password to non-cohabiting users free of charge.

Netflix, continues the newspaper, “said that account sharing affected more than 100 million households, which ‘undermines our long-term ability to invest and improve'” and that “while its terms already limited the account usage to a single household” Netflix would acknowledge that “‘this is a change for customers who share their account more broadly. As we roll out paid sharing, users in many countries will also have the ability to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with'”. Subscribers, Business Insider points out, quoting the letter, “will be able to transfer a user profile to a new account.”