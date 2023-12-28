Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Press Split

For months, there has been discussion in Israel about a judicial reform that would weaken the country's judiciary. Now, of all things, a court could overturn this decision.

Tel Aviv – The Supreme Court has been negotiating since September Israel about a legal reform by the Netanyahu government that aims to weaken the decision-making power of this very court. A decision was not expected until January at the earliest. Now, according to reports in the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz a first trend has leaked out – with bad news for Netanyahu's right-wing camp.

Accordingly, eight of the 15 judges would vote to stop Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform. The seven others supported the law, which would limit important veto powers of the Supreme Court and thus give Parliament greater freedom to make decisions. The information became public on Wednesday (December 27) through a leak after Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin recently urged the committee not to make the controversial decision in times of war.

Israeli President Netanyahu has been criticized for months for a controversial judicial reform. (Symbolic photo) © Ohad Zwingenberg/AFP

Controversial judicial reform in Israel is dividing society and weakening the country

Levin justified his request to postpone the verdict by saying that the people of Israel expected that such a controversial verdict would not be made in time of war. “While our armed forces are engaged in combat on multiple fronts and the entire country is mourning heavy losses, we cannot tear the nation apart with controversy,” the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

The impending verdict on the law has been leaked, which was still being opposed a few weeks before the start of the War in Israel At the beginning of October more than 100,000 people took to the streets in Tel Aviv were, now anyway. And the leak is causing strong criticism even from supporters of its content. Quoted like this Haaretz a statement from the organization “Movement for Quality Government in Israel”, which, among other things, took action against the judicial reform.

“Mafia methods”: Loud criticism of leak on possible judicial reform decision

According to its members, the aim of the leak was to intimidate the judges before their decision was announced. However, such an approach corresponds to “dangerous mafia methods that benefit shady governments and not a democratic state that respects the independence of courts and judges.”

Critics of the legal reform pushed forward by Netanyahu's government have been warning for months that the amendment Sustainably weakening Israel's security could. In addition, Netanyahu's right-wing conservative government alliance is accused of having promoted the division of Israel through the discussion and thus weakened the country. (saka)