From: Florian Naumann

Alexei Navalny's death is making waves – even in pro-Russian parts of Europe. After the Siko, Serbia's President Vučić gets caught in the crossfire.

Munich/Sarajevo – The suspected violent death of a Putin critic Alexei Navalny caused horror in the West. But in parts of Europe, the events could bring old divisions to the surface again: the focus is on Serbia and Serbian-influenced parts of the Balkans.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić had already caused a first stir – which received little media attention in Germany – at the 2024 security conference in Munich. On the one hand, there are now reports of violence against an improvised Navalny memorial in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo. On the other hand, there are also expressions of anger in the region.

A background: Especially in Serbia, the Serb-influenced Republika Srpska in Bosnia and – to a lesser extent – in parts of Montenegro's population, Russia is seen as one of the closest allies, as the Viennese political scientist Vedran Džihic recently said IPPEN.MEDIA explained. But the situation seems complex. Also because of Navalny's death.

Navalny's death has consequences: Vučić does not applaud Navalnaja – this is also noticeable at home

Pro-Russian expressions of opinion – even in the face of the war in Ukraine – are in principle nothing new in these regions. Shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there were large demonstrations in favor of Putin in the Serbian capital Belgrade. And the political leader of the Bosnian Serbs, Milorad Dodik, has also sought proximity to the Kremlin over the past two years. Vučić in particular actually has to manage the balancing act between the EU and Moscow.

Difficult visit – also because of Alexej Navalny's death: Aleksandar Vučić at Siko 2024 in Munich. © IMAGO/Björn Trotsky

However, he still stood out at Siko; just at the appearance of Navalny's widow Julia. Vučić watched the highly regarded speech by Navalny's widow from the front rows of the auditorium at the Munich Hotel Bayerischer Hof. Like many others present, he rose to the podium when Yulia Navalnaya arrived, as video images show – but did not applaud, but rather fiddled with the headphones for the simultaneous translation. This was well noticed at home: the Serbian portal, among others, reported on the remarkable scene N1Info.

Vučić initially held back from assessing Navalny's death. He expressed fears: “Our position will be more difficult, I have no doubt about that,” he told the TV station Prva on Sunday (February 18). Serbia's president probably doesn't have to expect much headwind in his own country. On the one hand, the government has recently taken tough action against people who demonstrated against alleged election manipulation. On the other hand, the attitude towards Navalny is much more controversial than in other parts of the EU. But there were also demonstrations of grief and anger here.

Navalny's death reveals conflicts: Anger at the memorial – angry Russians demonstrate in Belgrade

Sarajevo provided a spotlight on the situation on Monday (February 19). Unknown people had placed pictures and flowers there in the city center in honor of the late Navalny. A “passerby” destroyed the improvised memorial, reported the station’s Bosnian branch N1. Ironically, the incident is well documented photographically. However, “a Russian man” rearranged the expressions of condolence as far as possible – and Great Britain's ambassador Julian Reilly also visited the place, it was said. Sarajevo's center is not part of the largely pro-Serbian and pro-Russian republic of Srpska. However, this is only a few kilometers away.

Scene from Sarajevo: A man vandalizes a memorial for the late Alexei Navalny. © IMAGO/Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

The incident could symbolize a division in the region. In Serbia's capital Belgrade, according to a report by the news agency AP “Hundreds of Russians and others” lit candles outside the Russian embassy following news of Navalny’s death. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, “tens of thousands” of Russians have come to Serbia. That could now influence the mood. The local portal reported on larger tributes in the form of a memorial in Montenegro's capital Podgorica Vijesti.

Navalnaya completely unknown? Vučić explains Siko incident – ​​Putin ally apparently under pressure

The political scientist Džihic confirmed this in the conversation IPPEN.MEDIA There is a widespread “anti-Western and anti-EU attitude”, especially in areas with Serb influence. In Aleksandar Vučić's Serbia in particular, there is “a very strong proximity to Russia – in all aspects”: for example with regard to an authoritarian style of government or offensive action against political opponents. “At the same time, Russia is seen as one of the closest allies in these regions.”

This may be why Vučić spoke of a “more difficult position” for his country after Navalny’s death – he did not want to completely oppose the wave of protest. The Serbian president said he was “horrified” by Navalny’s death. However, his decision not to applaud Navalnaya was simply an unfortunate editing sequence of the video broadcast from Munich: Vučić indirectly confirmed his actions on national TV. His explanation: He didn't know Navalnaya.

“Suddenly a woman sat next to me and I had no idea who she could be,” he said PrvaHow Euronews noted. It is also noteworthy that the scene triggered very different interpretations: The portal Politico focused primarily on the fact that Vučić had stood up for Navalnaya – that would happen Wladimir Putin could not have been missed, it said there.

Reactions to Navalny's death in Armenia were also quite piquant for the Kremlin: the station filmed in the capital Yerevan Radio Free Europe a larger mourning rally. Armenia is also traditionally a close ally of Russia. However, a lack of support from Moscow in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan caused great disappointment there – Armenia appeared to be turning more towards NATO in the fall of 2023. Others seem steadfast Staying on Putin's side: The AfD expressed harsh criticism of Navalnaya. (fn)