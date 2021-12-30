The weekly interview of the War Games column will have as a guest this Thursday (30), from 9 pm, Major in the Army Reserve Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva, a risk management specialist, operating in Ukraine and Georgia.

Specialist in risk management from the University of Manchester and Harvard Business School and author of the channel ARP Risk, Silva talks about the power struggle and arms race between Russia and the Western powers in Eastern Europe.

If Russia clashed with NATO, the Western military alliance, its armored troops could reach Poland in five days. For this reason, countries from the former Soviet Union bloc seek the protection of NATO.

Moscow, in turn, says it is threatened by the gradual approximation of the two borders of the Western military alliance, which has provoked an arms race and an escalation of tension in the region. The United States and Russia claim they intend to resolve the issue diplomatically, but what is at stake in this geopolitical chessboard?

The War Games column, published on Saturdays, features exclusive reports on the arms industry, armed forces, conflict zones and geopolitics. Every Thursday, these themes are deepened with an interview with an expert in the field.