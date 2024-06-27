Will NATO survive if the right wins in France and America? Stoltenberg answers

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed today, Thursday, that the alliance, with its turbulent 75-year history, is capable of facing any eventuality, including the victory of the far right in France and Donald Trump in the United States.

Hours before the first election debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Stoltenberg sought reassurance.

The Norwegian politician said, “I expect the United States to remain a strong ally in NATO, regardless of the outcome of the American elections, because this is in the interest of the United States for its security.”

The possible return to the White House of Donald Trump, who has in the past described NATO as an “obsolete” organization, is raising concerns in Brussels and many European capitals.

The possibility of forming a far-right government in France after the early legislative elections, the first session of which takes place on Sunday, raises the same concern among some NATO and European Union leaders.

But according to Jens Stoltenberg, the political fluctuations that the alliance has witnessed since its founding in 1949 have made it more durable.

Stoltenberg explained in response to a question about the risks of the alliance’s disintegration after the American and French elections, “Things are not etched in stone, nor are they a law of nature. These are political decisions that we make every day, but we have proven that we are capable of reaching the maximum levels of steadfastness because it is in our interest to remain together, and this applies.” On both the United States and Europe.

– “Flexibility”

As an example of “flexibility,” the Norwegian politician, who will step down on October 1 after a decade at the helm of the alliance, cited the shock caused by France’s decision to withdraw from NATO’s integrated military command in 1966.

He added that during 75 years, “we have faced many internal debates and many questions about the strength of the alliance, and many doubts about our ability to stay together, starting with the 1966 crisis and the French decision to withdraw from NATO leadership.”

He stressed that the alliance has held out every time and “I expect it to remain strong” no matter what the upcoming dangers.

He explained that NATO has also succeeded in adapting.

Stoltenberg stressed that “former President Donald Trump’s criticism was not directed against NATO, but against NATO allies who do not pay enough.”

He added that this situation has “now changed,” as 23 out of 32 member countries allocate at least 2% of their gross domestic product to military spending.

“We are in a better position to demonstrate that (…) the United States does not bear the burden” of the expenses, he explained.

Stoltenberg noted that Donald Trump was not the first US president to complain about Europeans’ failure to fund their defence.

He explained that Trump was “very frank and very direct in his criticism of allies. Joe Biden has formulated the same message but of course in a different style and a different tone.” But the message remains the same: “We cannot continue like this.”

Stoltenberg also showed great confidence in the alliance’s ability to confront any threat that Russia might pose.

“I am absolutely certain that NATO has the strength to prevent future attacks as we have proven throughout these years,” he added.

NATO is not at war with Russia, although it is Ukraine’s main backer in the current crisis.