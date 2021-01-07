An unwritten law states that “the responsibility always lies with the driver.” After the point and followed the surname Moyano arises spontaneously. Independent is a disaster and it threatens to continue being so because the old way of driving, of union verticalism, of accumulation of power, will not change.

There are other questions that have no answers. Why would Burdisso agree to be the manager of the Moyano if he knows exactly what happened with Burruchaga? It is already an old novel that of saying to the manager or secretary or sports director: “You command.” But the first result in the contract that presumed power granted to the investiture is diluted at the speed of light

Why would Crespo, Gago or the surname that arises accept to lead a team of relative hierarchy, with almost no chance of being reinforced, under the demand for immediate results and trusting in a leadership accustomed to neglect and tampering. Whoever sits on the bench has immeasurable self-esteem or is a gambler who plays a token by luck and truth.

He lowered the topic of the “bet on the project” stages are inaugurated, again and again, in an infinite failure. The disaster is such, so extensive in time, that it is even possible to wonder if the Moyano know what they want to do with a club that was a model. In these times the hymn that the red fans sang proudly and rightly sounds like a requiem: “It will always be Independent, the national pride.”