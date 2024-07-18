A team of Italian astronomers from the University of Trento has just published a detailed analysis of a lunar cave. Specifically, a radar study of the entrance and the first sections of a gallery that may extend a hundred metres below the surface.

Strictly speaking, lunar caves are not a new discovery. Verne Oberbeck, a planetary scientist hired by NASA, had theorized about their existence half a century ago. The first one was located in 2009, thanks to images sent by the Japanese probe Kaguya. Then other satellites, especially the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) have been adding more to the catalogue. Today more than 200 are known.

The cave under study is now a hole 45 metres in diameter and up to 80 metres long. When the sun shines vertically on it, the bottom, 150 metres below, covered with rocks, can be seen. This accident is located in Tranquillitatis Seaabout 400 kilometers from where Apollo 11 landed.

Its origin is attributed to the collapse of a lava tube, the remaining structure of a flow of molten material that occurred in very remote times, when the great lunar plains were still young. These formations are also found in volcanic areas on our planet.

A 100-meter-wide hole in the Sea of ​​Tranquility on the Moon, in an image taken by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter probe. NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

The walls of the cave Tranquillitatis Some of them appear to be sheer. Placing a vehicle at the bottom would require lowering it with something like a crane. Others, on the other hand, have slopes with ramps of about 45º, too steep for a wheeled vehicle to overcome, but there are alternatives. A legged jumping robot is being studied that could be very happy exploring these chasms.

The work of the Italian astronomers was based on radar data obtained by the LRO more than five years ago. It is not unusual: the reels of magnetic tape on which the data are collected can be stored for years until someone needs them for a specific study.

This is what happened with hundreds of images transmitted by the Lunar Orbiters that were used in the 1960s to prepare for the landing of the first astronauts. Once used to select the safest landing sites, they were forgotten in a warehouse until an analyst discovered them. And not only the reels, but also an obsolete copy of the machine that would allow them to be read. When the photos were passed through a modern image processing system, their quality amazed the technicians themselves. It had never been possible to appreciate it with the old analogue equipment.

This time, the key was a slight excess of brightness in the radar echoes that was observed in the vicinity of the cave entrance in Tranquillitatis. By testing different simulations, they concluded that the cavity extended further, perhaps up to 50 or 80 meters. That means a cavern the size of an Olympic swimming pool. If necessary, it would be a good structure to establish a shelter for future astronauts. At that depth they would be safe from the impact of meteorites and the bombardment of cosmic rays would be greatly attenuated. In addition, as occurs in terrestrial caves, the mineral would help moderate the temperature differences between day and night.

Recreation of two Chinese taikonauts exploring the Moon. CSM

The authors of the cave find emphasize that the accessibility and inclination of the conduit are promising for establishing a lunar base and that such caves could be common beneath the lunar plains. They pointed out that it could be crucial for lunar missions, since the surface of the Moon is extremely hostile, with extreme temperatures (between 127 and -173 degrees) and high cosmic and solar radiation. Therefore, finding safe sites for infrastructure, such as these caves, is essential for sustained exploration. NASA had already considered the possibility of establishing a future base by covering its walls with a thick layer of lunar regolith. Initially, China had pointed out that option, but at the moment, it has not announced specific plans.

About half a year ago, a video was leaked from China’s National Space Agency, probably intended for domestic consumption, revealing details of its plan to colonize the Moon. It mentioned the use of magma tubes to build underground habitable modules, inflatable structures that would be covered in insulation material by robots, and the construction of an orbital station around the Moon from which to control robotic exploration and resource-seeking missions.

The video also suggested the possibility of tunneling into the surface by launching a missile from lunar orbit. This hypothesis sounds more like science fiction than reality, but we are talking about a long-term plan, in which China would probably collaborate with Russia on the launches and construction of the future International Lunar Research Station.

When? Plans were made years ago for Russian-Chinese collaboration between 2031 and 2035, but the Chinese agency had indicated at one point that it planned to start a robotic program in this regard within this decade. In fact, the next automatic probe Chang’e 7 will repeat the work of its predecessor, recovering samples from the far side of the Moon. That will be in 2026. And the Chang’e 8announced for next year, will have the mission of “testing technologies aimed at the construction of an international lunar base.”

