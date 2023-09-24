Will Nairo Quintana run in 2024? An important team would be tempting the Colombian

Nairo Quintana continues looking for a team for the 2024 season of the International Cycling Union and wants to compete in the big international races, such as the Vuelta a España, the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia.

The Boyacá-born rider is planning his next step in international cycling after his turbulent departure from the Arkéa-Samsic team. The French squad stopped counting on the Colombian after tests he was subjected to in the 2022 Tour, where his samples resulted in tramadol, which is currently considered prohibited by the regulations of the International Cycling Union (UCI). in competition.

Nairo in the age of Trek

In recent weeks, there has been speculation about the possible return of Nairo Quintana to Movistar, Spanish team with which he managed to win the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España.

Photo: Jaime Moreno. TIME

The rider from Boyacá is prepared for the challenges of next season and continues knocking on the doors of several teams to be able to race in 2024. According to the information coming from Europe, Nairo would be close to an important Word Tour squad.

Its about Lidl Trek, that seeks to put together a luxury team for next year, and the Colombian would be on the radar of the United States squad for form a brilliant duo with the cyclist Primoz Roglic, who would not continue in Jumbo-Visma.

Announcement of his retirement from Arkéa Samsic Photo: Instagram: @nairoquintanaoficial

Trek would have a budget of 18 million dollars to configure a luxury squad and is after the best riders to fight in the big three of the International Cycling Union calendar.

For now, it is not known if there are already advanced negotiations between both parties, although the arrival of the Colombian to one of the teams that has been moving the most in recent weeks has not been ruled out.

