According to the results of the draw, football observers do not rule out that the Moroccan team will achieve positive results and reach the second round in this world championship, provided that it is well prepared.

Morocco was able to book the qualification for the World Cup, for the second time in a row and the sixth in its history, after achieving a broad victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, last Tuesday, 4-1 at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.

The Atlas Lions are ranked 24th in the world, and the second in Africa behind Senegal, according to the FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

strong ‘balanced’ group

Despite the presence of the “Atlas Lions” in a group that includes both Belgium ranked second in the world according to “FIFA”, along with Croatia, the runner-up of the last edition of the World Championship Russia 2018, many sports analysts believe that the chances remain relatively equal between the teams of the group. compared to other groups.

The Moroccan team had previously met its Belgian counterpart in the 1994 World Cup America, in a match that saw the latter win 0-1.

Regarding the chances of the Moroccan team in the tournament, journalist and sports analyst Badr El Din El Idrissi says that this group is “balanced” and strong at the same time, as it includes the Belgian team, which he describes as “the uncrowned champion” and who for a long time has been at the top of the “FIFA” classification of the strongest teams in the world. The world, along with Croatia, who made a surprise in the 2018 World Cup in Russia by reaching the final.

As for Canada, Al-Idrisi considered that the Moroccan national team is relatively superior to him, despite his squad that includes a number of naturalized players who play in the largest European clubs.

Al-Idrisi said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the draw for the World Cup in Qatar is more balanced than the draw for the World Cup in 2018, which placed the Moroccan team in a group described as the “death” group, which included Portugal and Spain.

He stressed that the World Cup requires extensive preparation, in order to achieve results that satisfy the Moroccan public’s thirst for repeating the 1986 scenario as the first African and Arab team to qualify for the second round of the World Cup finals, and to go further in this global football competition.

Al-Idrisi pointed out that “the dispute between the national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic and some professional players abroad should first be dissolved, in the interest of the national team, and in preparation for a strong participation in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”

Deciding on the coach’s future

Sports critic Mohamed Al-Maghoudi believes that it has become a priority and before heading to the World Cup finals, that the Moroccan Football Association decide the future of coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who is widely criticized by the Moroccan fans because of his technical choices.

According to Al-Maghoudi, Morocco has distinguished players outside the “lions” squad who can present in addition to the Moroccan national team, stressing the need to summon both Hakim Ziyech, the Chelsea star, and Nassir Mazouari, who is brilliant in the Dutch ranks of Ajax, who has become the center of attention for major teams, to join the ranks of National team.

The sports critic continued, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that these elements can enhance Morocco’s fortunes in order to reach advanced stages of competition in this world championship, if they are employed correctly and appropriately by a new national coach.

Al-Maghoudi pointed out the danger of underestimating the Morocco group, which he described as “strong”, as it includes Croatia, the runner-up for the world champion, and Belgium, which is ranked second in the world in the “FIFA” ranking.

During their participation in this new version of the World Championship, the Moroccans are seeking to bypass the first round and achieve qualification for the second round for the second time in their history after the “Mexico 1986” version, where the “Atlas Lions” had previously achieved a historic achievement by leading their group in 1986, after they tied with Both Poland and England scored a landslide victory over Portugal (3-1).