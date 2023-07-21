FC Barcelona has already made several additions to this transfer market, such as Günfdogan, Iñigo Martínez, Vitor Roque -arrives in January- and Oriol Romeu. Now, it is the turn to press in the section of the exits. Leaving aside the exit operations of the players who were on loan last season (Lenglet, Nico and we will have to see what happens with Dest), the Blaugrana club will have to assess whether they will make any more additions to the club’s offensive zone, but for this, other players who occupy those positions would have to be released. There are currently up to six players for those positions.
What does Barcelona need to incorporate more players into the squad?
First they will have to comply with the financial fair play. If they do not have enough salary mass, not only will they not be able to make more additions, but the registration of one of the signings would be in danger, especially taking into account that there are six renewed players that must be registered. For this, it is also necessary that the culés can collect part of the 60 million that were postponed from the third and fourth lever by Socios.com and Orpheus Media by Barça Studios.
What does FC Barcelona need to sign Bernardo Silva?
Within this context, for Bernardo Silva to arrive, a big sale would have to be made at the club, and right now the most valued player is Raphinha, a player who has attracted the interest of Manchester City and Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian has always said that he wants to succeed defending the Blaugrana colours, but selling him could be the key for a player who is a temptation for Xavi to arrive. He would also help a sale of Kessié, which is not scheduled to come out.
What does FC Barcelona need to sign João Félix?
The matter is different if we talk about João Félix, who surprised recently with his declarations of love for FC Barcelona. The club’s financial situation makes it difficult for the Portuguese to join the Barça club. Right now it is not a priority for Xavi and the arrival of João could come closer if Ferran Torres signs for Atlético de Madrid, according to reports from Sports world.
