The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), involved in the investigation into the drugs case involving the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, questioned three Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official said mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Prakash, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambata and Jaya Shah have been seized. NCB will scrutinize everyone’s mobile phones so that it can expose the entire web of this drugs chat. Let us tell you that the agency involved in investigating the nexus between Bollywood and drugs gang questioned Deepika for five hours, Sara for four and a half hours and Shraddha for six hours. The three actresses were interrogated for a total of 15 and a half hours.

According to sources, Deepika was also confronted by her manager Karishma Prakash. Karishma Prakash was also questioned for seven hours on Friday. Sources said that Prakash’s WhatsApp chat is on the NCB’s radar, including his alleged conversation with a man named ‘D’ about drugs. A police officer said that Deepika arrived at the guest house in Colaba in South Mumbai at 950 AM in front of the NCB and got there at 3.50 AM. NCB sources said that after interrogation, both Deepika Padukone and Karishma Prakash were allowed to go home around 3.40 am. Karishma Prakash came out before the guest house and after that Deepika came out. They left separately from their respective trains.

Ranveer did not request to stay with Deepika:

There were reports that Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh had requested NCB to be present with his wife during questioning. However, the NCB clarified on Friday that they had not received any such request. The federal agency has previously arrested actress Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shouvik and some suspected drug suppliers. The body of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Different inquiries from Sara and Shraddha:

Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also reached the NCB’s regional office at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai on Saturday at different times. Shraddha appeared before the investigating agency at around 12 noon, then at 1 pm.

An official said the two were questioned separately by the investigating agency. Sara’s name came up during the interrogation of Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty. The whole evening at around 5.30 pm, Shraddha left the NCB office at around 5.55 am. Both actresses have worked in films with Rajput.

Prohibited following media persons:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Sangram Singh Nishadar requested the media persons not to chase the vehicles of the artists appearing before the NCB as it may endanger their lives and others on the road. He said that strict action will be taken if any vehicle is found chasing.