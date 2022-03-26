While waiting for that Morbius is released worldwide, the director of the film Daniel Espinosa gave an interview in which he specified that Michael Keaton will play the same Adrian Toomes / Vulture seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Morbius will be released in the hall on April 1st in the US territorywhile the March 31 in our local one. The film sees Jared Leto play the role of Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare disease who, to find a cure, goes too far. getting infected with some kind of vampirism.

The film is part of the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, a cinematic universe starring, for now, the various Spider-Man villains. After Venom And Venom: Carnage’s Fury, Morbius it will be the third film of this cinematic universe.

During a Q&A session with CinemaBlendthe director of the film specified that the Vulture of Morbius Sara the same seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming. To the question “How did it end up in the Venom and Morbius universe?“, The director replied like this:

At the end of Venom: Carnage’s Fury and in Spider-Man: No Way Home it is clearly established that it is possible for characters to switch between Multiverse. The events of No Way Home had the effect of moving Venom and Vulture (and possibly others) back and forth between the MCU and the Venom Universe.

CB: Let’s shift to Michael Keaton, who we saw in your MORBIUS trailers. Is he playing the same Adrian Toomes / Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming? pic.twitter.com/HJ4bv2SlLa – CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) March 25, 2022

This explanation, however, leads to several questions. Doctor Strange’s final spell brought everyone back to their respective universes, including Tom Hardy’s Venom (which only appeared in the mid-credits scene Of Spider-Man: No Way Home). According to the events of the latest film starring Tom Holland, if indeed that Toomes ended up in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe then at the end of the same movie. he would have to do the reverse route back to the MCU.

Also, always in No Way Homeit is specified that those who have arrived in the universe of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man they are there because they know the true identity of Spider-Man. Toomes knew her, but he was already in the universe where Strange’s spell happened which caused, erroneously, the momentary rupture of the Multiverse.

Ultimately, it is not clear if the director’s words are a misdirection or if all these doubts will be answered in Morbius. We remind you that the film will arrive in theaters on March 31st and will see in the cast, in addition to the aforementioned Jared Leto and Michael Keaton, also Matt Smith (Milo), Adria Arjona (Martine Bancroft), Tyrese Gibson (Agent Simon Stroud), Jared Harris (Emil Nikos) and Al Madrigal (Agent Alberto Rodriguez) ).