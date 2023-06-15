Will Monza be sold? Who is Evangelos Marinakis, the Greek Berlusconi who wants to buy the club

After the death of Silvio Berlusconi, his Fininvest ensures “absolute continuity in every respect” for all the activities of the group. A reassurance that is not enough to allay the fears of the Monza fans, the club that the Cavaliere himself brought to Serie A for the first time in its history. The concern for the supporters of the red and white club is that the family decides to sell part of the shares in the club, for which Fininvest has spent 192 million euros over five years.

Among those interested in a possible sale of part of the club, the name of the Greek shipowner Evangelos Marinakis has been circulating in recent days. Like Berlusconi, he is also active in politics and building his own media empire. At the center of investigations into match-fixing and football betting, he is already president of Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos from which the current director of the red and white club’s technical area, Francois Modesto, comes from. The new managing director of Roma, Lina Souloukou, is also linked to Marinakis. Even in the event of a sale, the current Adriano Galliani, born in Monza and vice president of Monza as a young man, could continue to play a leading role.