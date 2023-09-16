The lack of will can put people’s assets at risk, since, in the event of death without a will, the law dictates how assets are distributed, and this process can be expensive and lengthy, with the potential for other people to claim rights over those assets. assets, such as siblings, previous partners or unrecognized children.

The Condusef emphasizes that the will It is an essential tool to provide certainty and security to family assets. Despite this, in Mexico, the testamentary culture is weak, which makes it essential to promote the importance of making it among all families.

Some of the clear advantages of leaving a will include the ability for the heirs to go to the notary to search for the will, the appointment of an executor chosen by the testator, the completion of an inventory and appraisal of the assets and, finally, the distribution of the properties according to the will of the testator .

This is an effective way to ensure that the deceased person’s last wishes are accurately carried out. In Debate we explain what the process is like so that you can take advantage September, testament month.

Month of the will: the requirements and how to inherit orderly. /Pxhere

Drafting a will:

Age is not a determining factor for write a will. More than an act related to age, it is an exercise that allows us to reflect on our achievements, our work and the people who are most important to us. Note: However, there are cases in which, because you are very minor, you cannot write a will.

Drafting a will, according to what is established by the article 1306 of the Federal Civil Code, nor is it permitted for people who “habitually or accidentally do not enjoy sound judgment.”

In these cases, a judge must visit the person at the time of writing and signing the will to evaluate whether there was an “interval of lucidity,” in which the person firmly expressed his or her intention to inherit and was aware of the implications. Only in that case will the will be valid.

One of the great advantages of a will is that it represents a legally established option to decide issues for the future, in which we make our wills clear within a framework. legally established will, so that they are respected in our absence. To get started, you need to make a list of:

Estate : This includes bank accounts, investments, jewelry, cars, property, businesses or any possession of value.

: This includes bank accounts, investments, jewelry, cars, property, businesses or any possession of value. Heirs : You must mention the beneficiaries that you consider most important. Remember that you can update this list as many times as you want.

: You must mention the beneficiaries that you consider most important. Remember that you can update this list as many times as you want. Executor or Guardian : If you want a particular person to take care of your children, pets or take care of your parents if necessary, you must make this clear in your will.

With this information, you will be able to draft instructions on how your assets will be distributed among your heirs and the responsibilities that the executor or guardian will assume.

Remember that a will It doesn’t have to be complicated, but it does have to be clear and precise. Once you have your will ready, you must present it at the nearest Notary Public. In the event that, as we said before, there are age impediments or mental problems, drafting and ensuring that your will is valid will not have major conflicts with the law.

The previous points make it very clear that The main actor in the testamentary process is the testator, since he is the person who gives life to this crucial document by expressing his will through the will. The testator not only names who will be the beneficiaries of his legacy, but also specifies the way in which his estate will be distributed, establishing a personalized legacy.

Requirements to make a will:

To start the process of making a will at a notary’s office, you need:

– Official identification: Although in some states it is allowed from the age of 14, in the majority it is at 16, and in others, until 18.

– Clear will: You must be clear about what you want to establish in your will. You can bring a written document or ask for help to declare it.

– Witnesses: The number of witnesses required varies by state. For example, in Aguascalientes, Baja California, and Yucatán, 2 witnesses are needed, while in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca, Tabasco, Tlaxcala, and Zacatecas, 3 are required. In other states, additional witnesses are only needed if the person is not knows how to write, does not speak Spanish or has a disability.

It is not necessary to present deeds of your assets; you can leave only instructions or responsibilities.

There is no age limit for making a will; You can do it at any age, which shows maturity in your choice.

The will is not final and can be modified. The latest version will be the only valid one.

Month of the will: the requirements and how to inherit orderly. /Pxhere

Costs of a will in September

He cost of a will varies by state, so it is important to check current rates at local Notary Public Offices. As an example, the discounts in Mexico City during September are as follows:

Basic will for 1 legacy: $1,945 MXN

Basic will with more than one legacy: $2,818 MXN

Will for people over 65 years of age with 1 legacy: $648 MXN

Will for people over 65 years of age with more than one legacy: $1,945 MXN

In addition, discounts are offered on the payment of taxes for inheritance deeds and free legal advice.

Writing a will may seem like a complicated process, but it is also a time of reflection in which we recognize our achievements and what lies ahead for us.

Take advantage of the facilities and discounts offered in September to ensure that your wishes and assets are protected according to your preferences.