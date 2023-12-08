The Game Awards 2023 concluded with the announcement of Monster Hunter Wilds, the next great chapter in Capcom’s beloved saga. We know practically nothing about the game, but obviously fans have already started to make their own hypotheses about the game and, according to many, this new action RPG will be a open world.

A comment on the Monster Hunter sub-reddit that brings together the idea of ​​many is that of user YanksFan96. There is obviously a certain level of doubt that Capcom can make such a strong step forward, but i open worlds they are the trend of the current market and the way the game has been presented leads one to believe that this will be the case.

As mentioned, I’m alone speculations, but the trailer actually gives the impression of a large open world. The character has a mount that appears to be able to run and glide (which is useful if there is a certain verticality and long distances to travel) and around him we see herds of monsters moving all together (and this is also possible and makes sense only if there are large areas).

Obviously it is not certain that Monster Hunter Wilds is completely open world, as it could, as always, propose various independent maps, just bigger compared to those of previous games, with new mechanics of movement, chasing monsters and managing resources and camps. To find out more and understand if the first impressions have hit the mark, we will have to wait until next year.