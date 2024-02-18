Make a will to Marella's inventory: all the papers of the Agnelli case

“The empire led by John Elkann may have been built on a foundation of clay“. This is what Verità claims today, in a long article that retraces the papers and documents relating to the case of the Agnelli inheritance and Margherita's complaints towards her children. “His investiture began a long time ago, to be precise, from the moment of the transfer of 41.29% of the shares that the grandmother, Donna Marella, held in the family safe, Dicembre, which she controls from above the entire galaxy of companies attributable to the Agnellis: Exor, Stellantis, Ferrari, Iveco, Gedi and many others“recalls the Truth.

“But the original copies of that transfer, which officially took place in 2004, cannot be found”, Verità always maintains. “And for this reason the Turin Prosecutor's Office started hunting for those documents. In fact in the war for the inheritance between mother Margherita and her three children, John, Lapo and Ginevra, the accusation of tax fraud is only the tip of the iceberg”.

The newspaper directed by Maurizio Belpietro claims that in the succession there is “a mystery of the ghost papers and written in ungrammatical Italian. Mystery on the witnesses who validated Marella's legacy”, it adds. “The will was drawn up in three different moments, starting from 2011, and the last version was compiled in Gstaad (Canton of Bern) on 22 August 2014 , in the office of the Swiss notary Urs von Grünigen, now under investigation. The document is written in macaronic Italian”, writes la Verità.

An inventory of Marella's assets is instead carried out in Fatto Quotidiano. “The most unique curiosities also mention a Jeep Renegade and a Panda in Lauenen and St. Moritz – valued the first at 10,600 francs and the second at 1,200 – and, in Turin, of “an agricultural tractor with trailer” which was not calculated, and of 2,614 francs in cash”.

Elkann's lawyers: “The inheritance funds have already been declared to the tax authorities, the structure of the December is not discussed”

Meanwhile, however, Elkann's lawyers go on the counterattack. “He has always paid his taxes and will continue to do so.” And the funds of John Elkann's offshore companies were not “hidden”, but “regularly declared to the tax authorities”. The lawyers assisting the CEO of Exor, accused by the Turin prosecutor's office of fraudulent declaration, clarified this in a note released on Saturday evening in which they also specified that the structure of the company December (the Agnelli safe) “cannot be questioned in any way.”

“It is not our intention to get dragged into a media brawl because we feel more comfortable responding in judicial offices as we have always done over the last twenty years – explain the lawyers Paolo Siniscalchi, Federico Cecconi and Carlo Re -. But the logical and legal incompatibility between the availability of funds, which has been known for years, and the circumstance reported by certain media outlets according to which they were “hidden” is immediately evident. It is an obvious contradiction, because the same funds were regularly declared to the tax authorities by our client, who paid the taxes due and will continue to do so”.

John's lawyers then also clarify how “the current ownership structure of the Dicembre Company, which was defined over 20 years ago and which reflects the precise will of the lawyer Agnelli in ensuring continuity of the family's activities, a will well known and accepted by all interested parties when he was still alive, cannot in any way be questioned. We renew our trust in the work of the magistrates.”