From: Marcus Maeckler

Bought demonstrators: Supporters of the Shor party marched through Moldova’s capital Chisinau last Sunday. © DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP

The Ukraine war also hit little Moldova with full force. That’s fine with the Kremlin: it stirs up unrest and wants to shake the country from within.

Chisinau – Vladimir Putin has been there for a long time, at least on paper. From a shoulder-high shelf he looks into Irina Tabaranu’s small office, three desks, chairs, a large window, a view of many silent roofs. Of course, it’s not the real Putin who’s looking, but his portrait, printed on a roll of toilet paper. One round head per blade, extra-rough wiping quality. There is also a text and if you ask Irina what the letters mean, she laughs softly.

The 26-year-old with the gentle face is a journalist in Chisinau, the capital of the former Soviet Republic of Moldova. Her specialty: Transnistria, that stretch of land in the east that belongs to Moldova but is controlled by pro-Russian separatists. A forecourt of the Kremlin. For a long time, people in Chisinau came to terms with this. But with the war raging in neighboring Ukraine, things are different. Suddenly, the world looks anxiously at a country that previously mattered to few.

Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe – and now also one of the most vulnerable. Moscow threatens the pro-European government in Chisinau almost every day. Rumors of a coup are circulating. It was Moldova’s President Maia Sandu who recently publicly warned of saboteurs and a coup d’état, the US government agreed. “I’m 100 percent sure that we’re on Putin’s plan,” says investigative journalist Tabaranu. The only question is: what is he planning?

Ukraine as a bulwark against Putin’s troops – if Odessa falls, Moldova will fall

The fear was very specific. When Russia attacked the Ukrainian port city of Odessa in the spring of 2022, you could hear the explosions here in Chisinau, a three-hour drive away. Panic grew, all the more so as Kremlin troops marched on the cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv further east. “We made public appearances back then to calm people down,” says Vitalie Stoian, a brawny man in his mid-fifties with rimless glasses and a crew cut. “If the Russians had conquered Odessa, they would soon have been in Transnistria and would have attacked us.” One suspected that if Odessa fell, then Moldova would fall.

Stoian is a retired brigadier general and was head of the Moldovan army, which is proud but also quite small with 6,000 soldiers. Like many in the country, he has no illusions. “Russia still sees us as part of the Soviet Union,” he says, leaning back in a chair. If given the chance, Putin would swallow Moldova. But as long as Ukraine holds out, his path is blocked.

You hear it often here in Chisinau: Ukraine is the bulwark against Putin’s troops. However, in Transnistria, which is dependent on the Kremlin, there are already Russian soldiers, and not just the 400 that Moscow has provided since 1992 as part of a “peace mission”. “There is another operational attack unit that is totally illegal there,” says journalist Irina.

Around 1,700 soldiers, most of them from Transnistria with Russian passports. It’s hard to say how well equipped they are. It is said that no new device has arrived there from Russia since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Nobody knows for sure. Even Ukraine has soldiers stationed at the border for security.

Putin’s Next Victims? Moldova’s government is a provocation for the Kremlin

In front of the government building, a gray block in the otherwise almost western-looking center of the capital, there are still remains of the Christmas market, booths, rides at the beginning of March. Hardly anyone is there, but the music is still loud. There are rumors here that the mayor, who is close to Russia, wants this to disrupt the government’s work. But Dorin Recean is not complaining.

The 48-year-old was the president’s security advisor and has been prime minister since the change of government in early February. In the West, the resignation of his predecessor was received with concern, fearing that the pro-Europe government would weaken. In Chisinau, however, it is said that the matter had been planned for a long time, no cause for concern. In fact, Recean wants to quickly introduce his country, which has been an EU accession candidate since mid-2022, to Brussels. For the Kremlin, this government is just as big a provocation as the leadership in Kiev.

Recean currently sees no military threat to his country, “neither from Russia nor from Transnistria.” But there are attempts to shake Moldova from within. “We are dealing with criminal groups that are trying to destabilize the government.” Russia is waging a hybrid war against its country.

Between Brussels and Moscow: Kremlin takes advantage of discord in Moldova

It’s the same as in Crimea or Donbass. Russian media bombard people with propaganda, claiming that Ukraine provoked the war and also wants to attack Transnistria. Many believe it, also because parts of the population still have old sympathies for Russia. A new survey by the FDP-affiliated Friedrich Naumann Foundation shows that 34 percent of Moldovans want closer ties to Moscow, and 48 percent want to join the EU. The number goes down.

The Kremlin is taking advantage of the inner conflict. He can count on willing helpers like the Shor party, which has been organizing protests in Chisinau for several weeks. The backer is Moldovan Kremlin friend and oligarch Ilan Shor, who fled to Israel in 2019 to avoid prison. Shor was implicated in the theft of over $750 million from the Moldovan banking system. He is part of the corrupt system that the country has had in its clutches for a long time and that the current government wants to clean up.

In order to generate masses for the protests, the Shor party, mostly older people and poor people from outside cart buses to the capital from outside. Officially they are demonstrating against skyrocketing energy prices, and it’s no secret that participants are paid to come. Not even the Shor party denies that, but has an explanation ready: The money makes it possible for poor people to come.

Unrest in Moldova: The protests are bought, but the frustration is real

Many are skeptical about the protests. For example Boris, a former agronomist and now a pensioner, sitting in a park in the center of Chisinau. “The demonstrations aren’t serious,” he says, smiling warmly while French chansons waft from the café next door. The protesters should be ashamed. “It would be more important for the war to stop.” And you know who started it.

All this does not mean that there is no frustration among the population, on the contrary. The collateral damage of the war is hitting the small country hard. Around 100,000 Ukrainians have fled here because of the war, and countless more have crossed the country on their way west. A huge burden for Moldova, which is as big as Baden-Württemberg and has just 2.6 million inhabitants.

Then there are the energy costs, the increase in which is also on the account of the Kremlin. In October, he cut key gas supplies by a third, prices rose sevenfold, and inflation is now 30 percent – ​​and that in a country where the average monthly pension is 128 euros. The government set up a fund to mitigate the price shock, and the EU also helped with hundreds of millions of euros; the anger still sticks to the government, whose approval ratings are falling.

Energy as a weapon: Parts of Moldova are also dependent on Russia

energy as a weapon. The West also knows how enthusiastically Vladimir Putin creates pressure. Moldova’s Prime Minister Recean says that the country is now completely independent of Russian gas. But that is only part of the truth. Because the Gazprom group holds the majority in the only gas supplier in the country and thus controls the pipelines through which Western supplies come to Moldova. Chisinau also buys electricity that the renegade Transnistrians produce from Russian gas. So the Kremlin is not completely out.

Igor Munteanu is stunned. “The government is pursuing a policy of the status quo,” he says. That’s why it’s no longer particularly popular in the country, at least not as much as it is abroad: “Gorbachev syndrome”. Munteanu, a cultured guy with sharp theses, used to be ambassador to the US, but now he wants to get involved in Moldova. He recently founded a liberal party whose headquarters look like an orphaned hotel lobby. The status quo refers to Transnistria, but actually to everything else.

Of course the country is dependent on Russian energy, of course the Transnistrian army with its approximately 6,000 soldiers – not counting paramilitaries – poses a threat. What if they team up with the Kremlin troops and attack Odessa? “How can you be so naive as to think they don’t?” Munteanu thinks his country must give up military neutrality in the Ukraine war, head towards NATO and support the sanctions. It needs more resilience. Otherwise Russia will remain a danger forever.

Moldova: The Kremlin’s script is always the same

Social division, political uncertainty. Both benefit the Kremlin. The destabilization project is not flawless, however. At the weekend, the Moldovan police dismantled a network apparently controlled by the Kremlin, and seven men were arrested. They were sent “from Russia with a very specific task,” said police chief Viorel Cernauteanu. Possibly they were meant to stir up trouble at one of the Shor demos.

The Kremlin may be a great manipulator, but its script is always the same. That doesn’t make things any less dangerous, but it makes it transparent. Irina Tabaranu, the young journalist in Chisinau, doesn’t seem as if she fears for her country. Not now. She looks at the toilet paper Putin and reveals what is written there. But that is not quotable. (Marcus Maeckler)