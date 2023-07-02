“Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug”, the animated series created by Thomas Astruc, has been one of the most successful French productions since it hit the small screen in 2015. Its story told us the story of Marinette and Adrien, two teenagers who they are able to transform into superheroes: Ladybug and Cat Noir, respectively.

The power of the protagonists, creation and destruction, was granted by magical jewels called prodigies with the aim of protecting Paris from the threats of villains. However, this could change after the end of its season 5.

YOU CAN SEE: “Miraculous: Ladybug” season 5, GRAND FINAL: time, channel and where to see chapters 25 and 26

“Miraculous: Ladybug” will have season 6

https://youtu.be/fpdXNfA4OKo

During the past year, the creator of “Miraculous: the adventures of Ladybug”, Thomas Astruc, revealed that they were already starting to prepare seasons 6 and 7 of the series.

When does “Miraculous: Ladybug” 6 premiere?

At the moment there are no further details of “Miraculous: Ladybug” 6, but it is known that production will arrive in mid-2023. Like the previous seasons, it will also have a total of 26 episodes.

YOU CAN SEE: SEE “Miraculous” season 5, ONLINE PREMIERE: where and when does the Ladybug series come out?

“Miraculous: Ladybug”: where to see the animated series?

“Ladybug” was directed and written by Thomas Astruc. Photo: Zagtoon

“Miraculous: Ladybug” can be seen on the small screen. You only have to tune in to the Swiss channel RTS, the same one that exclusively tuned in to the end of season 5.

Regarding its availability in streaming, it was announced that season 4 of the animated series would leave Netflix and enter the Disney Plus catalog.

#Miraculous #Ladybug #season #Protagonists #lose #powers