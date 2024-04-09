The news of the relationship between Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli captivated the public in Peru and Argentina. However, recent rumors suggest that his love story has come to an end. Given these breakup speculations, the model's representative revealed whether or not she will return to Argentina. Below, we tell you all the details of what will happen to Milett's future in that country, after the press confirmed that her relationship with Marcelo is no longer going.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa reappears on TV after the alleged end of her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli: what did she say?

Will Milett Figueroa not return to Argentina again?

Milett Figueroaarrived in Argentina to be part of the participants of the reality show 'Dancing 2023'. However, she never thought that in this program she would also find love in the host Marcelo Tinelli, with whom she has been in a relationship for five months to date.

It should be noted that the press has now assured that the romance between the couple ended and, now, speculation has begun whether it is Milett Figueroa He will not return to Argentina again. Let us remember that the model has been in Peru since the beginning of March and Marcelo is in Spain with his children.

“(The representative) told me that Milett had gone to Peru for some work commitments with brands and to present her horror film. According to 'Papelito' Cáceres, she returned on the 31st and on the 1st she celebrated her birthday with Marcelo. That didn't happen because Milett is still in Peru and Marcelo didn't even stop in Buenos Aires, he landed directly in Spain. And now they are all there together and he is also taking the opportunity to visit Candelaria and Coti's house. There is no return date for her. I asked 'Papelito' Cáceres when he has a ticket to return and he didn't tell me “said an Argentine panelist.

Was the end of Milett Figueroa and Marcelo Tinelli's romance confirmed?

The Argentine presenter Yanina Latorre He confirmed on Mirtha Legrand's program that his friend Marcelo Tinelli ended their relationship with the Peruvian model Milett Figueroa.

“He broke up with the Peruvian woman, although he denies it to me. You pay attention to me. I'm going to retrace my path. We are very friends (with Marcelo), but he doesn't want to tell me and I know that something happened (with Milett)… I have a subject that I cannot talk about, if not, I will sell to the source, but that is settled. He and she deny it. He laughs, when I write to him, he says 'hahahaha'. He does this so as not to whitewash,” were the words of the Argentine presenter.

YOU CAN SEE: Milett Figueroa's brother affirms that the model's relationship with Marcelo Tinelli “is better than ever”

What did Milett Figueroa say about her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli after reappearing on TV?

Milett Figueroa was approached by the cameras of the program 'Amor y fuego', which sought to know if it is true that she ended her relationship with Marcelo Tinelli.

The Peruvian model, at first, avoided commenting on her sentimental situation, but then she had a forceful response: “When I have something to share, I will go to 'Amor y fuego'. We are very good (with Marcelo).”

It should be noted that, hours later, the program 'Magaly TV, la firma' also approached Milett Figueroa and asked her for confirmation from Yanina Latorre, who assured that the love between Marcelo and the Peruvian model is over.

#Milett #Figueroa #return #Argentina #alleged #romance #Marcelo #Tinelli