Xi Jinping receives the Russian Prime Minister in Beijing. This could soon challenge the Kremlin boss Putin for his post.

Moscow – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is actually in the shadow of President Vladimir Putin and pulls the strings in the background. He is considered a perfect official who is loyal to the Kremlin and also works efficiently. He should also, according to the news portal t-online have no personal power interests. However, that could change now. The Russian Prime Minister recently visited China.

With his office, Mikhail Mishustin holds the formal legal power in Russia. In March, the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping was a guest in Moscow and not only met with Putin, but also with his prime minister. Such an appointment is not normally scheduled according to the strict Chinese protocol. At the end of May, Mishustin traveled to China again as the highest-ranking Russian official since the start of the Ukraine war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (m) together with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (l) at a cabinet meeting in 2020. © Dmitry Astakhov/dpa

Potential successor to Putin: Mikhail Mishustin is received in China

Here the Chinese President received him in the “Great Hall of the People” in Beijing. This privilege, too, is normally reserved for state guests of the same rank and is not provided for in Chinese protocol. It should be loud t-online the mere fact that Putin is afraid that the Russian prime minister and not he was invited to China. For the war against Ukraine, the government in Moscow is urgently dependent on resources from the neighboring country.

According to the Russian constitution, if Putin were to die, the prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin, would be in charge of state affairs as an interim. But not only he is currently being traded as a potential successor. That's how she writes Picture that too wagner-Chef Yevgeny Prigozhin is interested in the Russian presidential post. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, himself one build your own private army is also considered a possible Putin heir.