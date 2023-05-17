Should the acquisition be finalised, against the block imposed by the CMA Microsoft will stop selling Activision games in the UK? This is the question that a journalist asked the CEO of the Redmond house, Satya Nadella, who hasn’t ruled out anything.

“We are waiting for everything to be concluded”, said Nadella, thus avoiding expressing a precise position on the matter but at the same time leaving all possibilities openincluding that of exiting the English market, considered unfeasible by some but corresponding to the solution proposed some time ago by the analyst Michael Pachter.

The Microsoft CEO said he was surprised by the block imposed by the CMA, given that in his opinion the acquisition and what it will entail with regard to certain products, above all Call of Duty, is in fact an action aimed at bring that content to more devicesNot the other.

Precisely with regard to these implications, the leaders of the Competition and Markets Authority reported to the UK parliament, providing explanations which, however, do not seem to have convinced everyone.