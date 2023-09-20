Are you ready for start traveling on Mexicana de Aviación? This airline is already preparing its first takeoff and aims to reach more than 20 destinations; but,will arrive in the United States? Here we reveal it to you.

The new airline operated by the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), intends to start operations from December 2023 and will reinforce its flights in 2024; although, so far, the exact date on which ticket sales will begin is unknown.

The base of Mexicana de Aviación will be the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and will have a secondary base, the Tulum International Airport, “Felipe Carrillo Puerto.”

So if you are going to travel with Mexicana de Aviación, start preparing your bags because there is very little left until it takes to the Mexican skies.

Mexicana de Aviación destinations; Will you fly to the United States?

However, if you are thinking andn travel to the United States aboard Mexicana de Aviación, you should know thatand this airline will not reach the neighboring country (at least during the first flights).

Why won’t Mexicana de Aviación arrive in the United States? When the routes that the airline operated by Sedena would serve were announced, Mexico was prohibited from adding new routes to the neighboring country.

This is because the Federal Aviation Authority reduced the country’s safety rating to Category 2, since May 2021; However, the country managed to recover “Category 1” in aviation safety.

In this way, it is possible that Mexicana de Aviación could soon begin operating to the United States; The probability increases given that its main airport is AIFA and this will be one of the most benefited by recovering “Category 1”.

What are the destinations of Mexicana de Aviación?

The destinations to which Mexicana de Aviación will fly, departing from AIFA and confirmed by Sedena, are the following:

Cancun

Monterey

Guadalajara

Tijuana

Campeche

Chetumal

Merida

Vallarta Port

Ixtapa Zihuatanejo

Cozumel

Los Cabos

Hermosillo

Juarez City

Beautiful villa

Huatulco

Oaxaca

Acapulco

Mazatlan

Peace

Lion

