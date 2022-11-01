Home page politics

Denmark election 2022: Mette Frederiksen in the election campaign © Bo Amstrup/dpa

Denmark is experiencing snap elections on Tuesday. This time it’s hardly about migration – but about an unusual personnel constellation. The news ticker.

Update from November 1, 7:55 a.m: The political landscape in Denmark is currently more fragmented than ever. The polling stations will open at eight o’clock this Tuesday. Polls say for the early parliamentary elections in Denmark a Head to head race between the Social Democrats led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and an alliance of right-wing and ultra-right-wing parties.

preliminary report: Copenhagen – Denmark will elect a new parliament on Tuesday (November 1). And according to Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, the country will have a government with a broad majority in the political center. For three and a half years, Frederiksen led a minority government tolerated by the left. Now the poll leader wants to put her power on a new footing.

But the conservative opposition doesn’t want to take part – and Frederiksen’s predecessor, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, could end up outdoing all the others with a new party after a meteoric rise in the latest polls. The election takes place under conditions that are unusual for Denmark: The issue of migration hardly plays a role. In return, several party start-ups are mixing up the election tableau.

Denmark election: Frederiksen had to bow to left demands – and is now sending new signals

Frederiksen actually had until June 2023 to call an election. But she had to bow to an ultimatum from the left-liberal supporter party Radikale Venstre. The reason was a scandal about the mass killing of millions of mink during the corona pandemic. When she announced the election date at the beginning of October, the 44-year-old had a surprise in store: the call for cooperation beyond the traditional left-right block formation.

With her announcement, Frederiksen also gave a signal in the direction of her previous left camp, as explained by political scientist Kasper Møller Hansen from the University of Copenhagen. “She tells her friends in the red block that she is not ready to accept all their demands.”

This time, 14 parties – three more than in 2019 – are struggling to make the leap over the low two percent hurdle and thus into the Danish parliament in Copenhagen. This is partly because Danish leaders have a habit of simply founding a new party when they fall out with their old one. One of these start-ups could now also whirl the situation upside down.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen as kingmaker in Denmark? Ex-Prime Minister messes up polls

The decisive man could sit right in the middle: Lars Løkke Rasmussen was Frederiksen’s predecessor as prime minister. Now he has experienced a meteoric rise in the polls with his party “Moderaterne”. About a month ago, its moderates were still just above the two percent hurdle, then the values ​​shot up. Recently, the new party was more than eleven percent – and thus not far behind Løkke’s former party Venstre. Løkke had already expressed the idea of ​​​​cross-block cooperation before the 2019 election.

It looks like no camp without Løkke will get a majority of 90 of the 179 seats. “Lars Løkke will be the great kingmaker if there is a possible blue majority,” political scientist Kasper Møller Hansen from the University of Copenhagen told dpa. “Blue” also stands for the right-wing camp in Denmark.

At 44, Frederiksen is one of the youngest heads of government in Europe. She has led Denmark since 2019 with a minority government made up entirely of Social Democrats. She relies on the image of the strong stateswoman, on whom her compatriots can rely in crises. (dpa/fn)