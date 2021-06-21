Before unveiling the title of Metroid Dread at E3 2021, Nintendo briefly showed “Metroid 5“In white on black: the story of Samus, outside of Prime’s FPS parenthesis, it therefore goes ahead and seems to be heading towards the expected conclusion. To reveal it is the historical director of the series, Yoshio Sakamoto.

It is not the first time that we have seen the numbering of an episode act as an alternative title before the official logo. Who played Metroid Fusion in 2002 he will remember well the solemnity with which the first scene established his canonical role in the original timeline of the saga as “Metroid 4“.

Yoshio Sakamoto made a detour into the annual Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3, during which he talked about how Metroid Dread will carry on the story of Samus Aran. According to him, the story arc that sees the bounty hunter in a complicated relationship with the creatures in question is about to come to an end.

What this means for the future of the franchise is yet to be seen, but this certainly won’t be goodbye to Samus’ cosmic raids. After all, Metroid Prime 4 continues to be actively in development at Retro Studios, and previous chapters have temporarily taken the focus away from the main story.

Metroid Dread it also marks the first side scrolling chapter after Zero Mission in 2004 (remake of the first game). Furthermore, as we have already mentioned, Metroid Fusion dates back to 2002. If you want to retrace the events of the saga so far you will need a Nintendo Switch and a 3DS.

The first chapter is Metroid (whose remake Zero Mission for Game Boy Advance still remains the ultimate way to experience Samus’ first adventure), available on Nintendo Switch Online. To follow we have Metroid II for Game Boy, available on 3DS via Virtual Console or with remake Samus Returns.

Super Metroid finally completes the circle, and is itself available with Nintendo Switch Online. The only way to play Fusion, unless you are one of the lucky “ambassadors” of Nintendo 3DS, it remains one and only Game Boy Advance (unless the online service expands its retro library).

It may therefore be difficult to keep up with the narrative, but for many it is already a miracle that Sakamoto allowed the Spanish guys of MercurySteam to pull the project out of the oblivion where it was. Metroid Dread is planned for8 October 2021 exclusively on Nintendo Switch.