Konami has recently given a new hand to the franchise of silent Hill bringing back an apparently dead brand with a program that is anything but meager. According to some rumors shared by Andy Robinson of the editorial staff of Video Games Chronicles it seems that a similar path will soon be taken by the saga of Metal Gear Solid which will begin its exhumation with a return of third chapter In the 2024.

The details in our possession regarding the matter are meager but it seems quite certain by now that any news will arrive on the occasion of theElectronic Entertainment Expo of this year. We don’t know if this information exclusively determines the time of year or if we will actually hear about Metal Gear Solid atE3, the famous Los Angeles video game fair sees less and less active participation of video game manufacturers and is currently facing a significant crisis; it should also be remembered that Konami had already preferred to organize its own dedicated event for the rebirth of Silent Hill.

In addition to the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 from Konami we certainly expect the presentation of other contents as well, starting from completely new publications up to other remakes or some remastered collections. The wait for the arrival of the new information is not very long and we just have to wait to finally find out more.