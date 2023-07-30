According to information published by theESRBthe classification society of the United States, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 it might come even on PS4as well as on current generation platforms.

Officially the collection will arrive only on PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S and therefore older generation consoles are excluded from the equation. However, the new classification of the ESRB would seem to suggest the launch also on PS4.

We specify that it could also simply be an oversight by the American institution, which may have added one too many entries to its database. On the other hand suppose the collection could run on PS4 without much difficulty and it must be taken into consideration that, as we are entering the heart of the current generation, many players are still not ready to abandon the old-gen consoles, therefore it could make sense to publish it on this platform as well. In any case, to know for sure we just have to wait.