The return of the Addams family to television has been possible thanks to Netflix. With Tim Burton directing, the eight-part series came to the liking of the fans, the mimes who on social networks wondered how Jenna Ortega was going to develop one of Christina Ricci’s most iconic characters: Merlina.

With only one day in streaming, the fiction has positioned itself in the top 10 most watched movies and series on Netflix, surpassing the popular “Until money do us part” and “Elite”.

Will “Merlina” have season 2 on Netflix?

At the moment, Netflix has not confirmed that “Merlina” will have season 2, but the final scene is key to its destiny.

When the young woman says goodbye to her friends, in the car, she sees the cell phone that Xavier gave her. Suddenly, an unknown message appears, together with some photos of her taken in the distance. “I keep watching you,” says the text.

This moment makes us understand that “Merlina” will return to the Nunca Más Academy to solve a new mystery: who is stalking her?

Jenna Ortega as Merlina. Photo: Netflix

What happened at the end of Netflix’s “Merlina”?

With Merlina’s admission to the Nunca Más Academy, things were not going to be calm. With various friends and love interests, young Addams not only had to navigate these challenges, but also a mystery behind her: what is lurking in her school?

Merlina, with a keen sense to find the truth, notices that there is a being that is stalking her school. As the scenes go by we see that he is a Hyde, a creature that has murdered more than one inhabitant.

With her acknowledging that she likes Tyler, they both share a kiss, the same one that causes her a vision that reveals that he is the monster behind the crimes in the city.

Tyler is played by the young actor Hunter Doohan. Photo: Netflix

This is how we also know that Tayler is managed by Miss Thornill, who only wants to see the excluded disappear. She summons Joseph Cracksotne in order to make his plan come true, but after an intense fight with Merlina, he dies once more.

The series closes with the students returning to their homes after the death of the principal. It is also exposed that the newly formed friendship of Merlina, Enid and Bianca will continue. Finally, there is a question to be resolved: will Merlina and Xavier be a couple?