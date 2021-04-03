Merkel was dissatisfied because the Corona measures were not strict enough everywhere in Germany. After Easter, their words could be followed by actions.

Berlin – Your thought process about tightened corona measures is not yet complete – that was the publicly known state of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) thoughts before Easter. With “Anne Will” she brought into play that she might want to change the Infection Protection Act in order to prescribe more precise regulations nationwide. Because the Chancellor complained that some federal states were not implementing the federal-state agreements consistently enough – despite the increasing number of infections.

She also said on the talk show with Anne Will: “I’m not going to sit idly 14 days and nothing happens that promises a trend reversal.” That was on March 28th. So two weeks later it is April 11th. That means: After the Easter days, things could get exciting again.

Angela Merkel does not want to stand idly by – discussions in the Chancellery about further measures

According to one pictureReport is already being discussed at the federal level. The Chancellor appealed to everyone to adhere to the applicable corona rules over the Easter days. Nevertheless, according to the article, the Chancellery expects the number of infections to rise significantly, and a hard lockdown for the time after is under discussion. Important at this point: Nothing has been decided yet! That should also be a source towards the top of the Union picture have confirmed. “There is talk about a new passage in the Infection Protection Act, but also about a Bundestag meeting in the run-up to an MPK,” the medium quotes.

Extended contact restrictions, exit restrictions and more frequent mask wear are already means that the federal and state governments had agreed to in addition to the continuation of the lockdown until April 18. picture now also reports of further measures that would be advised: nationwide curfews, possibly not only at night, school closings, nationwide, hard lockdown and test obligations in companies. It is not certain whether and what will come of it.

Corona in Germany: Will the federal government regulate more about the Infection Protection Act in the future?

One thing is clear: If the federal government around Chancellor Merkel decides to regulate corona measures nationwide, for example via the Infection Protection Act – and thus take away the Prime Minister’s room for maneuver – it still needs the approval of the states, namely via the Federal Council. And because very different government coalitions play a role there, it may not be that easy – the Greens, FDP and Left then have a say in addition to the CDU / CSU and SPD.

The next prime ministerial conference with Merkel is currently scheduled for April 12th. However, that date is not set in stone. The Bundestag has been complaining for months that it wants to have a say more. Discussions also broke out about the format of the federal-state conferences – there may still be changes after Easter.

Corona policy: Prime ministers reacted in two ways to Merkel’s idea

Opinions differed that the federal government might usurp more competencies. On the one hand, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said after Merkel’s talk show appearance: “I could have imagined more federal authority over the Infection Protection Act, which also forces the states to adopt clear rules. I’m very open to it. ”Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) also called on the federal government to act. “You can set it in the Infection Protection Act – that’s fine with me – the main thing is that it is a uniform framework.” On the other hand, the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) spoke out against a centralized fight against the pandemic. “I advise against centralizing the set of rules and tightening the laws.”

Erwin Rüddel (CDU), head of the health committee in the Bundestag, also sees the tightening loudly picture skeptical: “Without the transfer of more powers by the states, the federal government should withdraw from these decisions.” The Greens in the Bundestag have already signaled support for Merkel’s hints. The FDP called for more concrete plans. SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich showed himself in the Passauer Neue Presse Surprised by Merkel’s remarks about the Infection Protection Act: “If the Chancellor thinks that this law needs to be strengthened, then I would like her not only to appear at ‘Anne Will’, but to present concrete, implementable proposals.”

Corona survey shows: majority wants more decision-making freedom for the federal government

A survey just before Easter shows that a majority of Germans would like the federal government to have more decision-making freedom in times of crisis. In a survey carried out by the YouGov opinion research institute on behalf of the German Press Agency, 53 percent of those questioned were in favor of giving the federal government more opportunities to take crisis management measures without the approval of the federal states. On the other hand, 36 percent believed that the federal and state governments should continue to make key decisions together. Eleven percent did not provide any information. (cibo)