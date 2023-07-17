Mercedes, Allison confident about developments

There Mercedes strongly pushes development. In Brackley they know they are behind and are following an aggressive approach on developments: maybe theoretically less standard (for example bringing to Silverstone an out wash effect front wing designed for slow corners), but with the gap acquired by Red Bull there is little room for frills. We need to hurry and take advantage of every km to improve the car, and technical director James knows it well Allison, very attentive not only to the development of the W14 but also to the improvements of the competition. For example, of that McLaren who at Silverstone beat the Brackley team in the double challenge Norris-Hamilton and Piastri-Russell.

Eyes on McLaren

“We keep an eye on all the teams that update“, Allison told the Mercedes channels. “We take lots of photos and try to understand what changes from race to race. The interesting and unusual aspect of the McLaren update is that the effect on lap times has been quite strong. It is unusual to have such an improvement in competitiveness in the middle of the season. They did a great job, and this is also interesting for us, because we have their pictures before and after the update. It is very useful for us to know what caused this improvement and to understand if it could be useful for developing our car“.

Silverstone wasn’t the only choice Sui generis carried out by Mercedes this year in terms of developments: it should be remembered that the Brackley team launched the W14 “2.0” at Montecarlocertainly not the type of circuit where new ideas or cars are introduced. Despite the lack of compatibility of the Silverstone corners with the type of wing brought to Great Britain, Allison saw steps forward from the car, to be confirmed at the Hungaroring.

“It’s too early to tell if it worked. The specific feature of this new front wing is to improve the ‘driven’ balance, and clearly Silverstone is famous for many things, but not in slow cornering. What comforted us in Britain though was that we were very competitive in the slower parts of the track, and that’s a plus for the new wing.“, these are the words of the former Ferrari engineer to the Mercedes channels. “I believe that in Hungary, a track made up almost entirely of slow corners, we will be able to know for sure whether this wing has been an improvement. Initial feedback is promising, it seems to do what we expected, hopefully it will give us even more on tracks with a higher number of slow corners“.