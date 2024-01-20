Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda ended their relationship and the reasons are still unknown. Although they got engaged on April 4, 2023, on their trip to Disney, and in the past they generated many headlines, both were firm and showed their love in each publication. Recently, there has been a lot of speculation about the future of the business they both share. In this note we tell you.

Will Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda close their dance school?

In a part of the statement in which Melissa Paredes announces the end of her relationship with Anthony Aranda, she makes it clear that both will continue to see each other due to the business they share.

“It is likely that you will still see us together, since we share work ties that will follow their own course”said the model, and confirmed that the school will continue to attend.

Melissa Paredes' statement on Instagram. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Paredes See also Award of the prizes of the Mathematical Olympiad of the Region of Murcia

What did Anthony Aranda say after the breakup with Melissa Paredes?

Anthony Aranda shared the message published by Melissa Paredes on her Instagram profile and, after that, chose not to speak. However, América TV's web team contacted the dancer and asked him without hesitation why he ended his relationship with the actress. Regarding that, the choreographer gave a resounding response.

“There is nothing to talk about. But thank you very much for writing.” answered the dancer.