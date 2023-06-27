Paris Saint Germain has been clear with Kylian Mbappé: either you renew, or you leave this summer and leave money in the box. The Frenchman’s strategy has always been clear, he wants to fulfill his contract, but not renew another year, because he will never look bad in front of his fans, while the nervousness within PSG in recent days has not stopped growing, it is not It is the same to go on his tour of Japan with Mbappé as a star than without him. Here are the four possible scenarios:
A priori it seems impossible, because Qatar wants to get money for the player to continue putting together a new project at the hands of Luis Enrique. Although the reality is that Kylian has a contract and there is nothing that can prevent him from fulfilling it, because if he stayed he would receive his salary, his loyalty bonus from PSG and the transfer bonus from Real Madrid in 2024.
At the moment there is no agreement between Real Madrid and PSG, since from Qatar they have denied the information from PSG Community where they stated that the operation was going to close at €200M plus €50M in variables. What is known is that the Parisian club wants those 200 ‘kilos’ as Paco Buyo announced in El Chiringuito.
It is the one that seems most difficult, since Mbappé already communicated to him through a letter to PSG that he was not going to execute the option of being a Parisian footballer until the year 2025. We put it as an option, but the chances are nil.
In case of staying, Real Madrid could not tie him up until January 1 and that would be when PSG from July 31 would try to convince him with another stratospheric offer to renew. In this case, the player would not be in a good place, since he would make the same move as years ago.
#Mbappé #sign #Real #Madrid #options
Leave a Reply